European Union may label nuclear, gas energy ‘green’

The EU is planning to label energy from nuclear power and natural gas as “green” sources for investment despite internal disagreement over whether they truly qualify as sustainable options.

The proposal, aims to support the 27-nation bloc’s shift towards a carbon-neutral future.

But the fact the Commission quietly distributed the text to member states late on Friday, in the final hours of 2021 after the much-delayed document had been twice promised, highlighted the rocky road to draft it. If a majority of member states back it, it will become EU law, coming into effect from 2023.