International

EU Parliament approves post-Brexit trade treaty

Staff members take down the United Kingdom's flag from outside the European Parliament building in Brussels.   | Photo Credit: AFP

European lawmakers have approved the final ratification of the post-Brexit trade deal between the European Union and the United Kingdom, nearly five years after Britain decided to leave the bloc.

The deal, which was finalized on Christmas Eve, had already been ratified by the U.K. Parliament and conditionally came into force pending the European Parliament’s approval, which marks the final legal hurdle.

Lawmakers at the European Parliament voted in favour of the agreement sealed between the U.K. government and the EU. The vote took place Tuesday but results were not announced until Wednesday morning.

The U.K. had joined the the bloc in 1973.

Related Topics
Brexit
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 28, 2021 1:00:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/eu-parliament-approves-post-brexit-trade-treaty/article34429036.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY