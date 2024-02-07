EU, Hungary at odds again over Hungarian ‘sovereignty’ law

February 07, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - London

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, launched an ‘infringement procedure’ into Hungary’s new Defence of National Sovereignty law, setting Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on a collision course with the bloc. Under the controversial law, Hungarian authorities will be able to use the intelligence services to investigate individuals and organisations involved in the democratic and electoral process and allegedly receiving foreign funds.

The Commission said the law, which came into effect in December, violated the democratic values of the EU and the right to privacy of its citizens and the freedom of association among other concerns. Mr. Orban claims the law is intended to curb foreign influence in Hungary.

Mr. Orban, whose Fidesz party has a parliamentary majority, is no stranger to being isolated from his EU and Western allies. The Hungarian leader was initially an outlier blocking a $54 billion EU aid package for Ukraine announced on February 1. Mr. Obran eventually lifted his veto. He has also been holding out on a parliamentary vote to ratify Sweden’s membership to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

The Hungarian government will have two months to respond to the EU’s infringement notice.