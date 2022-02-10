EU delivers collective reply to Russia

The European Union said on Thursday it had delivered a single letter in response to Russia’s proposals to member states on European security on behalf of the 27 Foreign Ministers of the bloc.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier on Thursday said a collective response to his correspondence to all 27 EU states in January would lead to a breakdown in talks. EU diplomats said the letters sent by Mr. Lavrov were seen as a way to divide the 27-nation bloc, as it considers economic sanctions on Russia in the case of a new Ukraine conflict.

The European Commission, the EU executive, said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell decided to reply on behalf of all states to show unity.