GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ethiopia intelligence head Temesgen approved as Deputy Prime Minister

In addition, Parliament accepted the nomination of Taye Atske Selassie, a former ambassador to the United Nations, as Foreign Minister. Mr. Demeke had also served as Foreign Minister since 2020

February 08, 2024 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - ADDIS ABABA

Reuters

Ethiopia's Parliament on Thursday approved the appointment of intelligence service chief Temesgen Tiruneh as Deputy Prime Minister, replacing Demeke Mekonnen, who had served in the role for 11 years, State-run media reported.

In addition, Parliament accepted the nomination of Taye Atske Selassie, a former ambassador to the United Nations, as Foreign Minister. Mr. Demeke had also served as Foreign Minister since 2020.

Mr. Temesgen, who has coordinated the government's response to a conflict that broke out last year in the Amhara region, was elected in late January to succeed Mr. Demeke as a vice president of the ruling Prosperity Party.

A vice president of the party typically serves as Deputy Prime Minister.

Mr. Demeke has been a face of continuity during a turbulent period in Ethiopian politics. He was appointed Deputy Prime Minister after the death of longtime Prime Minister Meles Zenawi in 2012 and survived a reorganisation of the ruling party after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018.

Mr. Abiy appointed Mr. Demeke as foreign minister days after civil war broke out in November 2020 in the northern Tigray region. The conflict lasted two years and killed tens of thousands of people.

Mekdes Daba, a former World Health Organization official, has also been appointed to replace Lia Tadesse as Health Minister, the Ethiopian Broadcating Corporation said.

Related Topics

Ethiopia

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.