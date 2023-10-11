HamberMenu
Erdogan vows to intensify strikes on Kurd fighters in Iraq, Syria

Ankara has said that it launched a new wave of air strikes in retaliation for an attack.

October 11, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Istanbul

AFP
Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan addresses lawmakers from his ruling AK Party at the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, Turkey on October 11, 2023. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan addresses lawmakers from his ruling AK Party at the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, Turkey on October 11, 2023. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS | Photo Credit: VIA REUTERS

Turkey's president on Wednesday vowed to intensify strikes against Kurdish fighters in Syria and Iraq.

Turkey has been bombing sites in northeast Syria since Thursday, hitting civilian and military targets and infrastructure and causing casualties, according to Kurdish authorities.

Data | The effects of more than two decades of Erdogan’s rule

"We have already intensified air operations and we will continue, and show the terrorists that we can destroy them anywhere and at any moment," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, referring to fighters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) – listed as a terror group by Ankara and its Western allies.

Ankara has said that it launched a new wave of air strikes in retaliation for an attack in Ankara earlier this month that wounded two security personnel.

PKK has claimed responsibility for the attack, the first bombing to hit the Turkish capital since 2016.

