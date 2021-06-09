Erdogan to visit Karabakh region won by Azerbaijan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he will visit Azerbaijan to celebrate its victory over Armenia in a brief war last year, touring a region recaptured in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan seized back swathes of territory in the separatist ethnic Armenia region with the help of Turkish combat drones and other weaponry from Ankara. The conflict claimed 6,000 lives and ended with a Russian-brokered truce in November that saw ethnic Armenians pushed out of large parts of the land they had won during a brutal post-Soviet war in the 1990s.

Mr. Erdogan said he will fly to Azerbaijan from next week’s NATO summit in Brussels and watch Turkey play Wales in Baku in the Euro 2020 football championship on Wednesday. He said he and his “brother”, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, will then visit Shu- sha, which fell to Azerbaijani forces during the war.