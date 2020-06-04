‘End violent drug war in Philippines’

The U.N. human rights office called on the Philippine government in a new report on Thursday to end all violence targeting suspected drug offenders and to disband private and state-backed paramilitary groups.

The U.N. rights office chronicled long-standing concerns about state-backed and vigilante violence that it says has worsened in the Philippines under President Rodrigo Duterte, who has particularly drawn domestic and international condemnation for a deadly crackdown on drug offenders and users.

It said many of the human rights concerns “have become more acute in recent years” and have continued even amid COVID-19 outbreaks.