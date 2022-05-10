International

Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump

A photo illustration shows the suspended Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said Tuesday he would reverse Twitter's ban on former U.S. President Donald Trump, while speaking at the Financial Times Future of the Car conference.

Mr. Musk, who has called himself a "free speech absolutist," recently inked a $44 billion deal to acquire the social media platform.

The decision to ban Mr. Trump from Twitter did not silence the former President's voice, but rather amplified his views among people on the political right, Mr. Musk said, calling the ban "morally wrong and flat-out stupid."

Mr. Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter shortly after the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol. Twitter cited "the risk of further incitement of violence" in its decision.


