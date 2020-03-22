International

Coronavirus | El Salvador govt. places country under 30-day quarantine

Surfers leaving after being told by the police to return to their hotels at El Tunco Beach as El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele ordered home quarantine for 30 days throughout the country to prevent a possible spread of the COVID-19, in Tamanique, El Salvador, March 21, 2020.

Surfers leaving after being told by the police to return to their hotels at El Tunco Beach as El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele ordered home quarantine for 30 days throughout the country to prevent a possible spread of the COVID-19, in Tamanique, El Salvador, March 21, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The central American nation of 6.4 million people has three confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins global tally, but has not recorded any deaths so far.

El Salvador’s president announced the country would be placed under a 30-day quarantine on March 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“From this evening, from today, we have decided to put a complete home quarantine in place on the entire country for 30 days,” Nayib Bukele said in a message on national TV channels.

Individuals who violate the quarantine would be arrested and transferred to a confinement center, he added.

Mr. Bukele said exceptions included people buying food -- limited to one person per family -- and some key industries.

Police, soldiers, journalists, and health workers can continue to travel to maintain medical care and the supply of basic products.

Public transport, banks, pharmacies and restaurants offering takeout will continue to operate, Mr. Bukele clarified.

On Marh 20, the Mayor of the capital city San Salvador ordered 118 graves dug in preparation for virus deaths.

