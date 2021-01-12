Egypt reopens airspace to Qatar flights: Airport officials

Egypt on Tuesday reopened its airspace to Qatar flights after regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia reopened its airspace and border with the Gulf Arab state last week, Egyptian airport officials said.
A Qatar Airways plane is due to land in Cairo on Friday, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.
It will be the first commercial flight between the two countries since Egypt joined Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in a boycott of Qatar in 2017, accusing it of cozying up to Iran and financing extremist groups in the region. Doha denied the charges, criticizing the Arab embargo as a bid to subvert its sovereignty.
After 3 1/2 years of severed diplomatic and economic ties, the four boycotting countries signed a declaration with the tiny, energy-rich Qatar at an annual summit last week to end the dispute. The UAE and Bahrain have also opened their airspace to Qatar.
The dispute had shattered the typically clubby Gulf Cooperation Council and troubled America's foreign policy in the region, including its efforts to isolate Iran. Last week's breakthrough followed a final push by the outgoing Trump administration and Kuwait to mediate the dispute.
Saudi Arabia seeks to unify Arab ranks ahead of the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, which is expected to take a firmer stand toward the kingdom and re-engage with Iran.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath