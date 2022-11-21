  1. EPaper
Earthquake shakes Indonesia's Java island; at least 46 dead

U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.6 quake was centered in the Cianjur region in West Java Province at a depth of 10 kilometres

November 21, 2022 03:43 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST - Jakarta

AP
People injured during an earthquake receive medical treatment in a hospital parking lot in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia on November 21, 2022.

People injured during an earthquake receive medical treatment in a hospital parking lot in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia on November 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

An earthquake shook Indonesia’s main island of Java on November 21, killing at least 46 people, damaging dozens of buildings and sending residents into the capital’s streets for safety.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.6 quake was centered in the Cianjur region in West Java Province at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).

Also read: One dead, dozens injured after earthquake hits Indonesia’s Sumatra

“There are 46 dead people at the Cianjur regional hospital and around 700 injured people. Many were hurt because they were hit by collapsed buildings,” National Disaster Mitigation Agency chief Suharyanto said.

A hospital worker carries an earthquake victim on a gurney outside a hospital in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia on November 21, 2022.

A hospital worker carries an earthquake victim on a gurney outside a hospital in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia on November 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Several landslides were reported around Cianjur. Dozens of buildings were damaged, including an Islamic boarding school, a hospital and other public facilities, the agency said.

Information was still being collected about the extent of casualties and damage, it said in a statement.

The quake was felt strongly in the greater Jakarta area. High rises in the capital swayed and some were evacuated.

“The quake felt so strong. My colleagues and I decided to get out of our office on the ninth floor using the emergency stairs,” said Vidi Primadhania, an employee in South Jakarta.

Workers inspect a store damaged during an earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia on Nov. 21, 2022.

Workers inspect a store damaged during an earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia on Nov. 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Earthquakes occur frequently across the sprawling archipelago nation, but it is uncommon for them to be felt in Jakarta.

The country of more than 270 million people is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the “Ring of Fire”, an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

In February, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 25 people and injured more than 460 in West Sumatra Province. In January 2021, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed more than 100 people and injured nearly 6,500 in West Sulawesi Province.

A powerful Indian Ocean quake and tsunami in 2004 killed nearly 2,30,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.

