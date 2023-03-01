HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hits Kimbe in Papua New Guinea

This is the second earthquake in three days to strike the remote New Britain region

March 01, 2023 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST

Reuters
The earthquake was at a depth of 582.6 km (362 miles). Image for representational purpose only.

The earthquake was at a depth of 582.6 km (362 miles). Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck the Kimbe region of Papua New Guinea on March 1, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The earthquake was at a depth of 582.6 km (362 miles), the USGS said.

Related Topics

earthquake / Environmental disasters

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.