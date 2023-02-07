HamberMenu
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes central Turkey

A fourth earthquake of 5.6 magnitude has struck the country one day after three quakes killed at least 4,300 people dead and left thousands more injured.

February 07, 2023 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST

Reuters
Three earthquakes knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria on February 6.

Three earthquakes knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria on February 6. | Photo Credit: AP

An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck central Turkey on February 7, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 2 km, the EMSC said.

A huge earthquake killed more than 3,700 people across a swathe of Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, with freezing winter weather adding to the plight of the thousands left injured or homeless and hampering efforts to find survivors.

The magnitude 7.8 quake brought down whole apartment blocks in Turkish cities and piled more devastation on millions of Syrians displaced by years of war.

Temperatures in some areas were expected to fall to near freezing overnight, worsening conditions for people trapped under rubble or left homeless. Rain fell on Monday after snowstorms swept the country at the weekend.

More than 13,000 people were injured in Turkey from the quake. The second quake was big enough to bring down more buildings and, like the first, was felt across the region, endangering rescuers struggling to pull casualties from the rubble.

