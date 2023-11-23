Five people injured, including three young children in Dublin with suspected stab wounds

November 23, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - LONDON

Irish police said Thursday that five people were injured, including three young children, in the heart of Dublin in what they termed a serious public order incident.

Irish media say the five casualties have been taken to various hospitals in the Dublin region with suspected stab wounds.

A police spokesperson said the casualties include an adult male, an adult female and three young children.

One child, a girl, is said to have sustained “serious” injuries while the other two children are being treated for “less serious injuries.” An adult female is also being treated for “serious” injuries and an adult male for “less serious injuries.”

The spokesperson said police are following a “definite line of inquiry” and that they were not looking for any other person at this time.

The incident took place in Parnell Square East shortly after 1.30 p.m. local time. The scene remains sealed off.