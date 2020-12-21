Dozens of students freed after abduction in Nigeria

Local vigilantes rescue 80 children from bandits’ custody

Local vigilantes rescued dozens of schoolchildren abducted by bandits in the northern Nigerian State of Katsina, police said on Sunday. Gunmen had abducted about 80 children on Saturday.

Residents and vigilantes set off in pursuit of the gunmen, believed to be herders.

“We laid siege on the area we knew they were holding the children and also took some Fulani settlements in the area hostage, warning that if anything happened to our children no Fulani would live in the area henceforth,” said Abdullahi Sada, leader of a local vigilante group.

The incident came barely 48 hours after the release of 344 schoolboys kidnapped from a boarding school by bandits and held for six days.

According to local people, the number of children rescued following Saturday’s attack came to 113.