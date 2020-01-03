International

Donald Trump ordered killing of Iran Guards commander: Pentagon

U.S. President Donald Trump.

U.S. President Donald Trump.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

Following Soleimani's death, Mr. Trump tweeted an image of the U.S. flag without any further explanation.

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, who died in Baghdad "in a decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad," the Pentagon said Thursday.

Also read: Oil prices jump $1 after U.S air strike kills Iran, Iraq military personnel

"General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more," the Department of Defense said.

Following Soleimani's death, Trump tweeted an image of the U.S. flag without any further explanation.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
defence
Iraq
Iran
USA
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2020 8:58:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/donald-trump-ordered-killing-of-iran-guards-commander-pentagon/article30467441.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY