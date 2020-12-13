Doctor says President-elect Joe Biden’s fractured foot is healing as expected

President-elect Joe Biden’s fractured foot has been healing, his doctor said on December 12.
Mr. Biden made the drive from his Delaware home to a Philadelphia hospital for a special CT scan that was able to obtain a weight-bearing image.
His doctor, in a statement released after the visit, said the small fracture was healing as expected Weight-bearing CT results were very encouraging, said Dr. Kevin O’Connor, of the GW Medical Faculty Associates.
No more extensive injury was identified. 78-year-old Biden suffered the small fracture two weeks ago while playing with one of his dogs. He wore a walking boot for a few days and has since walked with a noticeable limp.
Mr. Biden waved to supporters when he moved gingerly to his car outside the Philadelphia hospital. The injury has not curtailed his transition schedule, which next week is expected to include more Cabinet announcement and a campaign trip to Georgia to support the Democratic candidates in the Senate runoff elections.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath