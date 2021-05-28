International

Delegates approve 16% increase to WHO budget

Delegates at the World Health Assembly on Thursday approved a 16% increase to WHO's proposed budget for the next two years, setting it at about $6.1 billion.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Member countries of the World Health Organisation have approved an “ambitious increase” in the budget for the U.N. health agency at a meeting, with some noting that WHO's chronic underfunding cripples its ability to protect global health.

Delegates at the World Health Assembly on Thursday approved a 16% increase to WHO's proposed budget for the next two years, setting it at about $6.1 billion.

More than 90% of WHO's funding is tied to specific health issues, and the agency often struggles to respond to urgent crises.

Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO's emergencies chief, said there is currently a 70% funding gap, which has “left the organisation in real and imminent danger of being unable to sustain core functions for urgent priorities.” A commissioned review of the WHO in the wake of its global handling of the COVID-19 pandemic suggested the agency could have acted faster and more aggressively to stem the spread of the coronavirus, but also said it lacked power and money.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2021 4:32:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/delegates-approve-16-increase-to-who-budget/article34666845.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY