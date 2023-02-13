HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Death toll rises above 35,000 in Turkey, Syria earthquake

Officials and medics said 31,643 people had died in Turkey and 3,581 in Syria from the February 6 tremor

February 13, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST

AFP
Syrian father Nader Fadil, who lost his wife and two of his children in the earthquake, searches for belongings under the rubble of his damaged home, in Jableh, Syria.

Syrian father Nader Fadil, who lost his wife and two of his children in the earthquake, searches for belongings under the rubble of his damaged home, in Jableh, Syria. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The death toll from a catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria climbed above 35,000 on February 13, with search and rescue teams starting to wind down their work.

ALSO READ
Why Turkey is prone to devastating earthquakes

Officials and medics said 31,643 people had died in Turkey and 3,581 in Syria from last Monday’s 7.8-magnitude tremor, bringing the confirmed total to 35,224.

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria on February 6, toppling buildings and sending panicked residents pouring outside in a cold winter night.

Also read: Analysis | A devastating quake in Turkey recalls the tragedies awaiting India

The quake’s focus was 18 km deep, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicentre was about 33 km from Gaziantep. The area has many buildings constructed of brittle concrete (which makes them prone to cracking, spalling, loss of strength, or steel corrosion), making them “extremely vulnerable to earthquake shaking”, according to the USGS. 

Turkey is frequently shaken by earthquakes. In 2020 itself, it recorded almost 33,000 earthquakes in the region, according to Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). Out of these, 332 earthquakes were of magnitudes 4.0 and higher. 

Related Topics

Turkey / earthquake

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.