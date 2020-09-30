Death penalty for teacher who poisoned pupils

A court in the central Chinese province of Henan said Wang Yun put sodium nitrite into porridge being prepared for her colleague’s students, sickening 25.

A kindergarten teacher in China has been sentenced to death for poisoning dozens of children in an act of revenge against a colleague that left one toddler dead.

The attack took place in March 2019 and left one boy severely ill for months before he died in January this year, according to news reports.

The court on Monday said Wang knew sodium nitrite was harmful but went ahead “with no regard for the consequences”, leaving many innocent children in hospital.

It was not the first time Wang used sodium nitrite to poison someone, authorities said. In 2017, she put it in her husband’s mug, causing him minor injuries.