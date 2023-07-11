HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On World Population Day
Premium

A quiz on the occasion of World Population Day observed annually on July 11

July 11, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

V V Ramanan
Daily Quiz | On World Population Day
Visitors crowd a street near the landmark Charminar monument in Hyderabad, India, on July 10, 2023. A quiz on the occasion of World Population Day observed annually on July 11.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 7 | Why was July 11 chosen as World Population Day?
Answer : It was on that date in 1987 when the world’s population was said to have reached five billion people
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context / population

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.