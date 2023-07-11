Daily Quiz | On World Population Day

1 / 7 | Why was July 11 chosen as World Population Day? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : It was on that date in 1987 when the world’s population was said to have reached five billion people SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | There are five Asian nations in the list of the top ten most populated countries in the world. Three are India, China, and Pakistan. Name the other two. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Bangladesh and Indonesia SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | To which Bharat Ratna is this insightful quote attributed “Almost half of the population of the world lives in rural regions and mostly in a state of poverty. Such inequalities in human development have been one of the primary reasons for unrest and, in some parts of the world, even violence” DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : A.P.J. Abdul Kalam SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | According to National Family Health Survey 5, which was the only Indian State to have a sex ratio at birth above 1,000 (more females born than males) with 1028? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Tripura SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | What milestone in human development was reached on November 15, 2022? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The global population breached the eight billion mark SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | According to the United Nations, two of the three major factors influencing population growth are increasing longevity and fertility rates. What is the third? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : International migration SHOW ANSWER