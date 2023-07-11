Daily Quiz | On World Population Day
Visitors crowd a street near the landmark Charminar monument in Hyderabad, India, on July 10, 2023. A quiz on the occasion of World Population Day observed annually on July 11. START THE QUIZ
1 / 7 |
Why was July 11 chosen as World Population Day?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : It was on that date in 1987 when the world’s population was said to have reached five billion people
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
2 / 7 |
There are five Asian nations in the list of the top ten most populated countries in the world. Three are India, China, and Pakistan. Name the other two.
3 / 7 |
To which Bharat Ratna is this insightful quote attributed “Almost half of the population of the world lives in rural regions and mostly in a state of poverty. Such inequalities in human development have been one of the primary reasons for unrest and, in some parts of the world, even violence”
4 / 7 |
According to National Family Health Survey 5, which was the only Indian State to have a sex ratio at birth above 1,000 (more females born than males) with 1028?
5 / 7 |
What milestone in human development was reached on November 15, 2022?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : The global population breached the eight billion mark
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
6 / 7 |
According to the United Nations, two of the three major factors influencing population growth are increasing longevity and fertility rates. What is the third?
7 / 7 |
According to UNFPA, the global life expectancy declined from 73 years in 2019 to 71 in 2021 due mainly to the impact of what global issue?
