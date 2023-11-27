HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On the French Emperor, Napolean
Premium

The Ridley Scott film Napolean starring Joaquin Phoenix is in the theatres. How much do you know about the French emperor, who died at the age of 51? 

November 27, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Radhika Santhanam
Radhika Santhanam
Daily Quiz | On the French Emperor, Napolean
This is a painting by Jean-Leon Gerome, of the execution of a Marshall in Napolean’s army.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | This unified legal code gave post-revolutionary France its first coherent set of laws concerning property, colonial affairs, and family and individual rights. It has been modified over time, but essentially still remains in place in France. What is this framework, which heavily influenced European and Latin American laws in the 19th century, called?
Answer : Napoleonic Code or Code Napolean
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / World / history

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.