Daily Quiz | On the French Emperor, Napolean

1 / 6 | This unified legal code gave post-revolutionary France its first coherent set of laws concerning property, colonial affairs, and family and individual rights. It has been modified over time, but essentially still remains in place in France. What is this framework, which heavily influenced European and Latin American laws in the 19th century, called? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Napoleonic Code or Code Napolean SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | When Napolean was in Egypt in 1798, he established contact with an Indian ruler who he was keen to join forces with, in order to drive the British out of India. Who was this leader who died in Seringapatam? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Tipu Sultan SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | According to popular myth, a saucy dish containing the word ‘X’ is said to have been invented by Napolean’s chef when Napolean was fighting the Austrians in ‘X’ in northern Italy. Napolean’s war horse was also called ‘X’ after this battle. What is ‘X’ and what is the name of the dish? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Marengo. The saucy dish is Chicken Marengo. SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | What is the period between Napolean’s return from exile on the island of Elba and the time when King Louis XVIII retook the throne called? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Hundred Days SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | In 1802, Napolean restored a practice which was banned after the French Revolution. Two years ago, President Emmanuel Macron called Napolean’s move a “betrayal of the spirit of Enlightenment”? What practice did Napolean restore? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Slavery SHOW ANSWER