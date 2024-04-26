Daily Quiz | On student protests
A coalition of University of Michigan students camp at an encampment in the Diag to pressure the university to divest its endowment from companies that support Israel or could profit from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, on the University of Michigan college campus in Ann Arbor, Michigan, U.S., April 25, 2024. START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 |
During the Nazi regime in Germany, some students got together in the University of Munich to form an organisation to actively resist Hitler’s government. Many of them later faced trials for their activism and were imprisoned and executed. Name the organisation.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : The White Rose resistance group
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
2 / 6 |
In 1962, a series of student demonstrations were violently suppressed at Rangoon University. The military regime killed more than 100 students and arrested over 6,000. Why were the students protesting in the first place?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : The new military regime of General Ne Win, Burma (now Myanmar)
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
3 / 6 |
In 1973, students at the Athens Polytechnic started protests against the Greek military junta which came to power in 1967. The protests quickly escalated into a full-scale revolt against the ruling power. What was the rhyming chant that became popular in the movement?
4 / 6 |
As students were protesting against the Indonesian government in 1998 due to the state of the economy caused by the Asian financial crisis, Indonesian soldiers opened fire on the protestors killing four. Outrage over the incident led to the then Indonesian President’s resignation. Name the incident and the President who resigned.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Trisakti shootings; President Suharto
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
5 / 6 |
In 2015, protests started in South African universities against the increase in student fees and the lack of government funding for universities. What was the much popular movement called?
6 / 6 |
In 2014, students of Jadavpur University, Kolkata started protests against an incident wherein a female student was mole