GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Daily Quiz | On student protests
Premium

As student protests spread across U.S. college campuses, calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, a quiz on revolutionary student protests over the years

April 26, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Joan Sony Cherian
Daily Quiz | On student protests
A coalition of University of Michigan students camp at an encampment in the Diag to pressure the university to divest its endowment from companies that support Israel or could profit from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, on the University of Michigan college campus in Ann Arbor, Michigan, U.S., April 25, 2024.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | During the Nazi regime in Germany, some students got together in the University of Munich to form an organisation to actively resist Hitler’s government. Many of them later faced trials for their activism and were imprisoned and executed. Name the organisation.
Answer : The White Rose resistance group
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

Related Topics

Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.