Daily Quiz | On student protests

1 / 6 | During the Nazi regime in Germany, some students got together in the University of Munich to form an organisation to actively resist Hitler's government. Many of them later faced trials for their activism and were imprisoned and executed. Name the organisation. Answer : The White Rose resistance group

2 / 6 | In 1962, a series of student demonstrations were violently suppressed at Rangoon University. The military regime killed more than 100 students and arrested over 6,000. Why were the students protesting in the first place? Answer : The new military regime of General Ne Win, Burma (now Myanmar)

3 / 6 | In 1973, students at the Athens Polytechnic started protests against the Greek military junta which came to power in 1967. The protests quickly escalated into a full-scale revolt against the ruling power. What was the rhyming chant that became popular in the movement? Answer : Bread-Education-Liberty!

4 / 6 | As students were protesting against the Indonesian government in 1998 due to the state of the economy caused by the Asian financial crisis, Indonesian soldiers opened fire on the protestors killing four. Outrage over the incident led to the then Indonesian President's resignation. Name the incident and the President who resigned. Answer : Trisakti shootings; President Suharto

5 / 6 | In 2015, protests started in South African universities against the increase in student fees and the lack of government funding for universities. What was the much popular movement called? Answer : #FeesMustFall