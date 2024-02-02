GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz | On Prime Ministers of Pakistan
Premium

This week, a Pakistan court sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan to 10 years in prison after finding him guilty of revealing official secrets. A quiz on Pakistan’s Prime Ministers

February 02, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Radhika Santhanam
Radhika Santhanam
Daily Quiz | On Prime Ministers of Pakistan
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.
1 / 5 | This Prime Minister never completed any of his three terms in office. In 2023, he returned to Pakistan after a self-imposed exile. Who is this person, who once batted with inadequate gear against the West Indies during a warm-up match before the 1987 cricket World Cup?
Answer : Nawaz Sharif
