Daily Quiz | On Prime Ministers of Pakistan
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.
1 / 5 |
This Prime Minister never completed any of his three terms in office. In 2023, he returned to Pakistan after a self-imposed exile. Who is this person, who once batted with inadequate gear against the West Indies during a warm-up match before the 1987 cricket World Cup?
2 / 5 |
This leader is remembered in India as the architect of the Kargil War. He was found guilty of high treason by a special court in Pakistan and sentenced to death for subverting the constitution. He was also accused of being part of a conspiracy to kill a former Prime Minister of Pakistan. He once said that the person he admired the most was Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. Who is he?
3 / 5 |
This leader was educated at Aligarh. A few years ago, the Uttar Pradesh government announced that it would acquire land in Muzaffarnagar that once belonged to him. The first governor-general of Pakistan once called this leader “my right hand.” Mystery surrounds his murder. Who is he?
4 / 5 |
This leader was deposed in a military coup. He was the brain behind Operation Gibraltar. He once stormed out of a United Nations Security Council session saying, “I hate this body. I don’t want to see their faces again”. Who is this leader, who called India a “great monster” and wanted to wage a 1,000-year war against it?
5 / 5 |
This leader was the Speaker of Parliament. There was an assassination attempt on him for which the Pakistan-based Taliban claimed responsibility. He was disqualified from office by the Supreme Court. Who is he?
