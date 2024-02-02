Daily Quiz | On Prime Ministers of Pakistan

1 / 5 | This Prime Minister never completed any of his three terms in office. In 2023, he returned to Pakistan after a self-imposed exile. Who is this person, who once batted with inadequate gear against the West Indies during a warm-up match before the 1987 cricket World Cup? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Nawaz Sharif SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | This leader is remembered in India as the architect of the Kargil War. He was found guilty of high treason by a special court in Pakistan and sentenced to death for subverting the constitution. He was also accused of being part of a conspiracy to kill a former Prime Minister of Pakistan. He once said that the person he admired the most was Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. Who is he? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Pervez Musharraf SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | This leader was educated at Aligarh. A few years ago, the Uttar Pradesh government announced that it would acquire land in Muzaffarnagar that once belonged to him. The first governor-general of Pakistan once called this leader “my right hand.” Mystery surrounds his murder. Who is he? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Liaquat Ali Khan SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | This leader was deposed in a military coup. He was the brain behind Operation Gibraltar. He once stormed out of a United Nations Security Council session saying, “I hate this body. I don’t want to see their faces again”. Who is this leader, who called India a “great monster” and wanted to wage a 1,000-year war against it? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Zulfikar Ali Bhutto SHOW ANSWER