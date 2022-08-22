A quiz on photography to celebrate World Photography Day observed every year on August 19
Daily Quiz | On photography
A quiz on photography to celebrate World Photography Day observed every year on August 19
1.
The word photography is derived from the Greek 'photos' and 'graphein'. What does it mean?
Answer :
Draw with light
2.
Why is August 19 celebrated as World Photography Day?
Answer :
It was on this date in 1839 that the French government is believed to have purchased the patent for the ‘daguerreotype’, the first-ever photographic process
3.
In photography terminology, what do DSLR and JPEG stand for?
Answer :
Digital Single-Lens Reflex and Joint Photographic Experts Group
4.
What is the biggest contribution of Edwin Land to the world of photography?
Answer :
Invented the Polaroid instant camera
5.
On March 5, 1960, Alberto Korda captured the likeness of an influential figure at a memorial service in Havana, and the image dubbed 'Guerrillero Heroico' is said to be one of the most reproduced on various media. Whom did Korda shoot?
Answer :
Che Guevara
6.
'Les Horribles Cernettes', an all-female pop group founded by CERN employees, lays claim to what 'first' in the world of the Internet?
Answer :
The first photographic image shared on the World Wide Web
7.
Tony Duffy co-founded Allsport, the pioneering sports photo agency, on the strength of an iconic photograph of an athlete he took in 1968. Which athlete?
Answer :
Bob Beamon’s record-breaking long jump at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics
8.
What two-word term did the legendary Henri Cartier-Bresson coin for ‘capturing an event that is ephemeral and spontaneous’?