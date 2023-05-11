HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On Nelson Mandela
On May 10, 1994, Nelson Mandela was sworn in as South Africa’s first Black President. Here is a quiz on Mandela, and his rise to the presidency in the country

May 11, 2023 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Nelson Mandela addresses crowds gathered for the second “46664” concert near the small Southern Cape province town of George, on March 19, 2005.
1 / 5 | What was the system of institutionalised racial segregation that existed in South Africa from 1948 to the early 1990s that Mandela fought against called? 
Answer : Apartheid
