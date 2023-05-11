Daily Quiz | On Nelson Mandela

1 / 5 | What was the system of institutionalised racial segregation that existed in South Africa from 1948 to the early 1990s that Mandela fought against called?

Answer : Apartheid

2 / 5 | In 1956, there was a trial in Johannesburg in which 156 people, including Mandela, were arrested in a raid. The main trial lasted until 1961 when all of the defendants were found not guilty. During the trials, this man left the country and was exiled. What were they accused of? Identify the South African anti-apartheid activist who was exiled.

Answer : Treason, Oliver Tambo

3 / 5 | Which trial in South Africa between 1963 and 1964 led to the imprisonment of Mandela, which had him in prison for 27 years?

Answer : Rivonia Trial

4 / 5 | What is the name of the three-hour speech given by Mandela at the trial that sentenced him to prison?

Answer : I am Prepared to Die