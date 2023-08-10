HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On Museums and treasures
Louvre, one of the greatest museums, opened on August 10, 1793. A quiz on the world famous destination’s history and treasures

August 10, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

V V Ramanan
I.M. Pei is the architect who designed this all glass pyramid.
1 / 7 | Which king initiated the construction of the Louvre Palace, the site of the museum, as a fortress and on which river’s bank is it situated?
Answer : King Philip II and the Seine
