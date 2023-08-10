Daily Quiz | On Museums and treasures
Which king initiated the construction of the Louvre Palace, the site of the museum, as a fortress and on which river’s bank is it situated?
Answer : King Philip II and the Seine
In 1966, the Louvre chose to showcase which masterpiece in the Salle des États, the largest room in the palace?
At over 6 metres high and almost 10 metres wide, which work by Veronese (Paolo Caliari) is the biggest painting in the Louvre and which work is displayed opposite it?
Answer : The Wedding Feast at Cana and Mona Lisa!
Apart from Paris, in which Asian location is an official Louvre museum?
The wedding of Napoleon and Marie Louise of Austria was held in one of the most famous rooms at the Louvre, a room that has given its name to a term for exhibitions of living artists. Name the stately location.
ame the genius, whose work ‘Slaves’ are the highlight of a gallery named after him and houses the finest Italian sculptures.
What magnificent work, synonymous with the Louvre, can one see at the top of the fantastic Daru staircase in the Denon wing, Level 1?
Answer : The Winged Victory of Samothrace.
