Daily Quiz | On Museums and treasures

1 / 7 | Which king initiated the construction of the Louvre Palace, the site of the museum, as a fortress and on which river’s bank is it situated? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : King Philip II and the Seine SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | In 1966, the Louvre chose to showcase which masterpiece in the Salle des États, the largest room in the palace? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : In 1966, the Louvre chose to showcase which masterpiece in the Salle des États, the largest room in the palace? SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | At over 6 metres high and almost 10 metres wide, which work by Veronese (Paolo Caliari) is the biggest painting in the Louvre and which work is displayed opposite it? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Wedding Feast at Cana and Mona Lisa! SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | Apart from Paris, in which Asian location is an official Louvre museum? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Abu Dhabi SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | The wedding of Napoleon and Marie Louise of Austria was held in one of the most famous rooms at the Louvre, a room that has given its name to a term for exhibitions of living artists. Name the stately location. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Salon Carré SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | ame the genius, whose work ‘Slaves’ are the highlight of a gallery named after him and houses the finest Italian sculptures. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Michelangelo. SHOW ANSWER