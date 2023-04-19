HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On famous monuments
Premium

A quiz on world-famous monuments on the occasion of the International Day for Monuments celebrated every year on April 18

April 19, 2023 10:15 am | Updated 10:15 am IST

V V Ramanan
Daily Quiz | On famous monuments
Taj Mahal, India.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 7 | Apart from the Taj Mahal, which other three properties from India were the first three to be given UNESCO World Heritage Status in 1983?
Answer : Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves, and the Agra Fort
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / monument and heritage site

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.