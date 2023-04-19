Daily Quiz | On famous monuments

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /7 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 7 | Apart from the Taj Mahal, which other three properties from India were the first three to be given UNESCO World Heritage Status in 1983? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves, and the Agra Fort SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | Begun in AD 122, and running from Wallsend on the River Tyne in the east to Bowness-on-Solway in northern England, name the structure bearing the name of the ruler who commissioned it. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Hadrian’s Wall SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | Based on the ‘Propylaea’, the gateway to the Acropolis in Athens, which construction in the European capital has a quadriga (chariot drawn by four horses) on its top? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Brandenburg Gate in Berlin SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | What is the English name for Rapa Nui that has nearly 1,000 statues called ‘moai’? Which South American country has sovereignty over it? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Easter Island and Chile SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | What purpose does the Leaning Tower of Pisa serve? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : It is a campanile or a bell tower SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | Though the ones built for Menkaure and Khafre are nearby, the third in the group is the most famous of these structures. What structure and for whom was it built? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Great Pyramid of Giza and Khufu SHOW ANSWER