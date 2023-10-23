Daily Quiz | On United Nations Day

1 / 5 | Which country was the most recent entrant as a member of the United Nations in 2011? How many total member nations are part of the United Nations today?

Answer : South Sudan, 193

2 / 5 | Name the country that remains the first and only nation to withdraw its membership from the United Nations (it later joined the organisation). What was the reason offered?

Answer : Indonesia (because Malaysia was made an UN member when both countries were in conflict)

3 / 5 | This person was the secretary of the 1955 Bandung conference that led to the formation of the Non-Aligned Movement. Later on, he went on to become the first non-Scandinavian diplomat to take up the post of UN Secretary-General. Name him.

Answer : U Thant

4 / 5 | Which former U.N. Secretary-General remains the only posthumous recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize? He was the recipient in which year?

Answer : Dag Hammarskjöld, 1961