Daily Quiz | On United Nations Day
With 24th October being United Nations Day, here’s a quiz related to the international institution

October 23, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Srinivasan Ramani
Daily Quiz | On United Nations Day
The United Nations logo is seen inside the United Nations headquarters in New York City. File.
1 / 5 | Which country was the most recent entrant as a member of the United Nations in 2011? How many total member nations are part of the United Nations today? 
Answer : South Sudan, 193
