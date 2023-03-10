HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On Barbie
On March 9, 1959, Barbie made her debut. A quiz on the iconic doll considered ‘A Girl’s Best Friend’

March 10, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST

V V Ramanan

Barbie and Ken’s dolls created by the U.S. toy company Mattel are displayed at the 72nd Toy Fair (Spielwarenmesse), in Nuremberg, southern Germany on February 2, 2023.
1 / 8 | Name the creator and the co-designer of Barbie.
Answer : Ruth Handler and Jack Ryan
