Daily Quiz | On Barbie

1 / 8 | Name the creator and the co-designer of Barbie.
Answer : Ruth Handler and Jack Ryan

2 / 8 | Name the German doll that was the inspiration for Barbie.
Answer : Bild Lilli

3 / 8 | After whom were Barbie and Ken named?
Answer : Ruth Handler's children Barbara and Kenneth

4 / 8 | The best-selling Barbie was released in 1992. Name her.
Answer : Totally Hair Barbie

5 / 8 | Name the British fashion icon who was the first real-life celebrity to get her own Barbie.
Answer : Twiggy

6 / 8 | What is special about Pantone colour PMS 219 C?
Answer : It is Barbie's signature pink colour!

7 / 8 | During her break-up period with Ken between 2004 and 2011, name the Australian surfer whom Barbie dated.
Answer : Blaine