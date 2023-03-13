Daily Quiz | On ad campaigns

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | What are the five M’s of advertising? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Mission, Money, Message, Media, Measurement SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Which Indian ad agency created the iconic ‘Lalitaji’ ad for Surf Excel in the 1980s? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Lintas (Now Mullen Lowe Lintas Group) SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Which Indian brand’s advertising campaign featured the tagline ‘Fill it. Shut it. Forget it’? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Hero Honda SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Which brand’s advertising campaign featured the tagline ‘The Complete Man’? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Raymond’s SHOW ANSWER