Daily Quiz | Observances, historical facts
Some signifcant events occurred on December 9. Here is a quiz on observances, historical facts and everything else that happened on the day.

December 12, 2022 10:51 am | Updated 10:52 am IST

Abhinaya K
On December 9, an animated movie “A Charlie Brown Christmas” featured characters from the comic strip “Peanuts”, and was first aired on television.
1 / 6 | This leader, initially reluctant to join politics went on to become a bigwig, was born on December 9. She addressed her first rally at Sriperumbudur, in Tamil Nadu and is a member of an illustrious political clan. Name the leader.

Answer : Sonia Gandhi
