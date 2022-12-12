Daily Quiz | Observances, historical facts

1 / 6 | This leader, initially reluctant to join politics went on to become a bigwig, was born on December 9. She addressed her first rally at Sriperumbudur, in Tamil Nadu and is a member of an illustrious political clan. Name the leader. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Sonia Gandhi SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | Putting an end to the almost 12-year beef and publicly settling their differences, these two rappers came together on this day last year and performed at a concert in Los Angeles. Who were the two titans of Hip Hop? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Drake and Kanye SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | Once devastating and deadly, this contagious disease is said to be one of the first to be controlled by a vaccine. Though the official declaration came five months later, the disease was confirmed to have been eradicated on this day in 1979. Name the disease. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Smallpox SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | American journalist Walter Liggett was gunned down in a drive by on this day. The incident was witnessed by his wife and young daughter, who would later publish a book about the incidents preceding the murder. Name the author and the book. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Stopping the Presses and Marda Liggett Woodbury SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Blank verse, L’Allegro, freedom of press and Samson Agonistes. They are connected to December 9 through a poet. Identify the connection and the poet. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : They all allude to poems and writing of John Milton who was born on this day. SHOW ANSWER