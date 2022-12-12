Daily Quiz | Observances, historical facts
1 / 6 |
This leader, initially reluctant to join politics went on to become a bigwig, was born on December 9. She addressed her first rally at Sriperumbudur, in Tamil Nadu and is a member of an illustrious political clan. Name the leader.
2 / 6 |
Putting an end to the almost 12-year beef and publicly settling their differences, these two rappers came together on this day last year and performed at a concert in Los Angeles. Who were the two titans of Hip Hop?
3 / 6 |
Once devastating and deadly, this contagious disease is said to be one of the first to be controlled by a vaccine. Though the official declaration came five months later, the disease was confirmed to have been eradicated on this day in 1979. Name the disease.
4 / 6 |
American journalist Walter Liggett was gunned down in a drive by on this day. The incident was witnessed by his wife and young daughter, who would later publish a book about the incidents preceding the murder. Name the author and the book.
Answer : Stopping the Presses and Marda Liggett Woodbury
5 / 6 |
Blank verse, L’Allegro, freedom of press and Samson Agonistes. They are connected to December 9 through a poet. Identify the connection and the poet.
Answer : They all allude to poems and writing of John Milton who was born on this day.
6 / 6 |
On this day, a British Prime Minister announced the separation of the royal couple - late Princess Diana and Prince [now King] Charles - in the House of Commons. Which was the year it was announced and who was the Prime Minister.
Answer : 1992 and Prime Minister John Major
