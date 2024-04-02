GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cyprus says aid ships have turned back from Gaza with over 200 tonnes of undelivered aid after Israeli strike

Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said the charity is suspending its operations in Gaza out of respect for the victims as well as to review its security protocols

April 02, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Deir Al-Balah

AP
A cargo ship, right, and a ship belonging to the Open Arms aid group, are loaded with 240 tonnes of canned food destined for Gaza prepare to set sail outside the Cypriot port of Larnaca, Cyprus, on March 30, 2024.

A cargo ship, right, and a ship belonging to the Open Arms aid group, are loaded with 240 tonnes of canned food destined for Gaza prepare to set sail outside the Cypriot port of Larnaca, Cyprus, on March 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

An official in Cyprus says aid ships that arrived in Gaza this week will return to the Mediterranean island nation carrying some 240 tonnes of undelivered aid after a deadly strike killed 7 aid workers.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Theodoros Gotsis said on Tuesday that around 100 tons of aid had been unloaded before World Central Kitchen, an international charity, suspended operations after its workers were killed by an apparent Israeli strike.

Cyprus has played a key role in trying to establish a maritime aid corridor to Gaza from its port city of Larnaca. Those efforts suffered a major setback when World Central Kitchen halted operations after the strike.

Cyprus' Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said the charity is suspending its operations in Gaza out of respect for the victims as well as to review its security protocols.

Israel has expressed sorrow over the deaths and vowed to carry out an independent investigation into what happened, while stopping short of accepting responsibility.

