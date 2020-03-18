COVID-19 | Turkey confirms first coronavirus death, more than doubles cases to 98

Turkey confirmed late on Tuesday its first death related to the coronavirus and the country more than doubled its confirmed cases to 98, from 47 a day earlier.
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told a press conference that an 89-year old died after contracting the virus from someone who had contact with China, the epicentre of the global outbreak.
Turkey diagnosed 51 more cases on Tuesday, he said.
