International

COVID-19 | Brazil confirms second case of virus

Authorities said they were gathering information and more details would be provided later

Brazil's Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed the country's second case of the fast-spreading new coronavirus, diagnosed in a patient in Sŗo Paulo who had recently visited Italy.

Authorities said they were gathering information and more details would be provided later. There was no evidence that the virus was circulating nationwide, the health ministry's statement said.

Brazil's first case of the novel coronavirus was confirmed on Feb. 26, during the country's Carnival holiday, a peak time for domestic travel.

The first confirmed case in Brazil is a 61-year-old man in Sŗo Paulo who also returned recently from Italy and was recovering at home.

There are 83,652 confirmed cases globally, according to the World Health Organization's latest situation report from Friday.

Most of the reported cases are in China, where the disease has killed almost 2,800 people.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 1, 2020 3:01:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/covid-19-brazil-confirms-second-case-of-virus/article30954183.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY