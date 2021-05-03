International

COVAX to buy 500 mn doses from Moderna

The COVAX global programme, which has relied heavily on AstraZeneca vaccines, said on Monday it has struck a deal to buy 500 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 jabs.

The doses will broaden the portfolio of vaccines under COVAX, which seeks to ensure poor countries have equitable access to vaccines to combat the pandemic. Moderna is expected to start supplying the vaccines in the final quarter of 2021, with 34 million doses available before the end of the year, the scheme’s co-leader Gavi announced in a statement.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 3, 2021 10:27:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/covax-to-buy-500-mn-doses-from-moderna/article34474409.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY