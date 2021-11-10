International

Court orders release of Capitol attack records

Donald Trump  

A U.S. judge on Tuesday ordered White House records that could implicate former President Donald Trump in the January 6 attack on the Capitol be released to a Congressional committee.

Mr. Trump sued seeking a stay to halt the release of the documents, arguing that, as a former President, he retained executive privilege to keep the communications under seal.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said Mr. Trump’s request was denied, stating it was in the public’s interest to hand over the documents.

Mr. Trump’s “position that he may override the express will of the executive branch appears to be premised on the notion that his executive power ‘exists in perpetuity,’” Ms. Chutkan wrote. “But Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.”


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2021 11:00:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/court-orders-release-of-capitol-attack-records/article37428548.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY