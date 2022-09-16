Couple formally charged in Argentine VP assassination attempt

AFP September 16, 2022 21:14 IST

The day after the attack, tens of thousands of people demonstrated in several Argentine cities to show her support.

(FILES) This combination of photos released by Telam news agency on September 6, 2022, shows Fernando Andres Sabag Montiel (R) and Brenda Uliarte posing with the gun allegedly used to attack Argentina’s Vice-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner last week. | Photo Credit: AFP

The gunman who tried to shoot Argentina’s Vice-President Cristina Kirchner in the face was formally charged on Thursday with attempted homicide, as was his girlfriend, court documents showed. Fernando Sabag Montiel, 35, was caught on stunning video pointing a pistol at Kirchner from close range as she greeted supporters outside her home on September 1. After Montiel’s weapon failed to go off — for reasons still unknown — he was overpowered and arrested, while his girlfriend Brenda Uliarte, 23, was arrested three days later. The judge leading the case, Maria Capuchetti, issued charges of attempted aggravated homicide with premeditation against Sabag Montiel and Uliarte, who will remain in police custody, according to court documents seen by AFP. Judge has yet to issue charges against two of the couple’s acquaintances.



