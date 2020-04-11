Coronavirus | Worldwide death toll crosses 1,00,000

The worldwide number of fatalities from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 100,859 on Friday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT from official sources.

More than 16,64,110 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 3,35,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are only testing the most serious cases.

Italy, which recorded its first death in late February, has had the most fatalities with 18,849 from 1,47,577 infections.

The death toll in the United States is the second highest, at 18,002 from 486,490 infections -- the largest number of cases in the world.

Spain has recorded 15,843 fatalities from 1,57,022 infections. France has reported 13,197 deaths and 1,24,869 infections followed by Britain with 8,958 deaths and 73,758 cases.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 3,336 deaths and 81,907 cases, with 77,455 recoveries.

Since 1900 GMT on Thursday, South Sudan announced the first coronavirus-linked death on its soil and Yemen reported its first case.

Europe has listed 8,57,822 cases and 70,270 deaths to date, the U.S. and Canada together have 5,08,536 cases with 18,581 deaths, Asia 1,31,293 cases and 4,621 deaths, the Middle East 92,743 cases and 4,503 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 53,632 cases with 2,131 deaths, Africa 12,699 cases with 691 deaths and Oceania 7,386 cases with 62 deaths.