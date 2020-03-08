International

Coronavirus | WHO praises Italy’s ‘genuine sacrifices’ to slow virus

People wearing protective masks walk through Milan as Italy battles a coronavirus outbreak.

People wearing protective masks walk through Milan as Italy battles a coronavirus outbreak.   | Photo Credit: AFP

The government has put a quarter of the population under lockdown to try to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The World Health Organization on Sunday saluted Italy’s “genuine sacrifices” after the government put a quarter of the population under lockdown to try to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“The government & the people of Italy are taking bold, courageous steps aimed at slowing the spread of the #coronavirus & protecting their country & world,” WHO director-genral Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet.

Also read: Coronavirus | China reports 27 new virus deaths, lowest rise in cases since January

“They are making genuine sacrifices. @WHO stands in solidarity with Italy & is here to continue supporting you.”

Interactive map of COVID-19 virus spread — Reuters

