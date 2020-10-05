International

Coronavirus | Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside

U.S. President Donald Trump waves to supporters as he briefly rides by in the presidential motorcade in front of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S. October 4, 2020   | Photo Credit: Reuters

President Donald Trump briefly left the hospital on Sunday in his car to wave to supporters gathered outside.

The President’s visit came shortly after he promised his supporters a surprise in a video posted a video on social media.

“It’s been a very interesting journey,” Mr Trump said in the video. “I learned a lot about COVID. I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school. This isn’t the let’s read the books school. And I get it, and I understand it. And it’s a very interesting thing.”

Earlier in the day, Mr Trump’s doctor said he continued to improve and suggested he could be discharged as early as Monday.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 5, 2020 3:56:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/coronavirus-trump-leaves-hospital-briefly-to-greet-supporters-outside/article32768925.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story