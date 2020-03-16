International

Coronavirus | Seven more infected in Sri Lanka, taking total cases to 18

Two Sri Lankans attempt to take a selfie at a market place temporally closed as a precaution against the spread of new coronavirus in Colombo.   | Photo Credit: AP

The patients are undergoing treatment in government hospitals, officials said

Sri Lankan health authorities on Sunday said seven more patients have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 18.

The patients are undergoing treatment in government hospitals, officials said, while over 100 others are under observation for suspected coronavirus infections.

Sri Lanka has already closed schools for five weeks and universities for two weeks in a move aimed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the island.

Mar 16, 2020

