International

Coronavirus infections in Pakistan touches 42,000 mark with 903 deaths: Health Ministry

Christians wear protective masks as they attend Mass while maintaining a social distance at the Central Brooks Memorial Church in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, May 17, 2020. Pakistani churches welcomed worshippers for Sunday Mass for the first time in nearly two months, as authorities eased restrictions imposed in March to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Christians wear protective masks as they attend Mass while maintaining a social distance at the Central Brooks Memorial Church in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, May 17, 2020. Pakistani churches welcomed worshippers for Sunday Mass for the first time in nearly two months, as authorities eased restrictions imposed in March to limit the spread of coronavirus.   | Photo Credit: AP

A total of 11,922 patients have so far recovered from the virus while the death toll stands at 903 with 30 new deaths reported.

Pakistan on Monday reported 1,974 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the total infections in the country to over 42,000 with 903 deaths, the health ministry said.

Out of total 42,125 patients, 16,377 cases have been detected in Sindh, 15,346 in Punjab, 6,061 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 2,692 in Balochistan, 997 in Islamabad, 540 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 112 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

“The nationwide tally of coronavirus cases on Monday soared to 42,125 with 1,974 new cases reported during the last 24-hours,” the health ministry said.

A total of 11,922 patients have so far recovered from the virus while the death toll stands at 903 with 30 new deaths reported.

So far 387,335 tests had been conducted, including 13,925 in the last 24-hours.

Planning Minister Asad Umar said that a capacity of 30,000 tests per day would be sufficient for Pakistan to control the spread of the deadly virus.

“Currently we are in a position to hold over 25,000 tests per day and with every passing day our capacity to conduct tests is increasing. We hope that by the end of the month or at the start of next month we will be able to hold 30,000 tests per day, he was quoted as saying to Dawn newspaper.

As the transport services has been allowed, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed once again demanded that railway should also be allowed to resume its operations.

He said an amount of Rs 240 million would be refunded to passengers from Wednesday if the decision of resumption of train service was not made by Tuesday.

Thousands of people have made advance bookings to travel home ahead of Eid on May 25.

Pakistan has already made partially operational the domestic air services as the nation continues to lift its nation-wide lockdown.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 12:17:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/coronavirus-infections-in-pakistan-touches-42000-mark-with-903-deaths-health-ministry/article31612624.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY