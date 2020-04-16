International

Coronavirus | Europe COVID-19 death toll tops 90,000

A health department employee measures the body temperature of around 160 Romanian seasonal workers after landing at Hahn Airport in Hahn in Germany.

A health department employee measures the body temperature of around 160 Romanian seasonal workers after landing at Hahn Airport in Hahn in Germany.   | Photo Credit: AP

Europe is the hardest-hit continent by the pandemic

The coronavirus has killed more than 90,000 people in Europe, over 65% of the overall global death toll, according to an AFP tally on Thursday.

Also read: COVID-19 | Virus cases about two million worldwide; few new hot spots

With a total of 90,180 deaths out of some 1,047,279 infections, Europe is the hardest-hit continent by the pandemic, which has killed a total of 137,499 worldwide.

The tallies were collated using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

