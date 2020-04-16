Coronavirus | Europe COVID-19 death toll tops 90,000

The coronavirus has killed more than 90,000 people in Europe, over 65% of the overall global death toll, according to an AFP tally on Thursday.
With a total of 90,180 deaths out of some 1,047,279 infections, Europe is the hardest-hit continent by the pandemic, which has killed a total of 137,499 worldwide.
The tallies were collated using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).
