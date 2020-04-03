International

Coronavirus | Donald Trump announces he tested negative again

US President Donald Trump during the daily briefing at the White House on April 1, 2020.

This was the President’s second test, using a new rapid method that Mr. Trump said took a minute to complete and barely 15 minutes to return a result.

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he has taken his second coronavirus test at the White House since the outbreak began and was found to be negative.

Coronavirus | Confirmed cases hit 1 million worldwide, deaths pass 50,000

“I just took it this morning,” he told a press conference. “It said the President tested negative for COVID-19.”

This was Mr. Trump’s second test. This time he used a new rapid method that he said took a minute to complete and barely 15 minutes to return a result.

“I took it out of curiosity to see how quickly it worked. It is a lot easier. I have done them both. The second one is much more pleasant,” the President said.

