Coronavirus | Donald Trump announces he tested negative again

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he has taken his second coronavirus test at the White House since the outbreak began and was found to be negative.

Coronavirus | Confirmed cases hit 1 million worldwide, deaths pass 50,000

“I just took it this morning,” he told a press conference. “It said the President tested negative for COVID-19.”

This was Mr. Trump’s second test. This time he used a new rapid method that he said took a minute to complete and barely 15 minutes to return a result.

“I took it out of curiosity to see how quickly it worked. It is a lot easier. I have done them both. The second one is much more pleasant,” the President said.