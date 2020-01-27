Coronavirus: China reports 769 new cases, taking nationwide total to 2,744

China’s Central government said on Monday that the nationwide total of confirmed infections from coronavirus, a deadly respiratory contagion, had risen to 2,744, with 769 new cases coming to light.
However, it said no new deaths were confirmed outside of Hubei Province, which had earlier reported 24 new fatalities to bring the national total to 80 dead.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.