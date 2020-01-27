International

Coronavirus: China reports 769 new cases, taking nationwide total to 2,744

No new deaths reported outside of Hubei Province.

China’s Central government said on Monday that the nationwide total of confirmed infections from coronavirus, a deadly respiratory contagion, had risen to 2,744, with 769 new cases coming to light.

However, it said no new deaths were confirmed outside of Hubei Province, which had earlier reported 24 new fatalities to bring the national total to 80 dead.

