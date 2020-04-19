Coronavirus: China declares Wuhan low-risk area

China has classified coronavirus epicentre Wuhan as a low-risk area, days after it revised the city’s death toll by 50%, even as 16 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country, health officials said on Sunday.

According to the risk criteria defined in a guideline issued by China’s State Council, cities, counties and districts with no newly confirmed cases in the last 14 days are categorised as low-risk areas.

Those with fewer than 50 cases or those with over 50 but without a concentrated outbreak are classified as mid-risk areas, and those with over 50 cases as well as a concentrated outbreak are classified as high-risk areas.

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said on Sunday that 16 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the country on Saturday, with nine imported cases and seven local transmissions.

The death toll remained at 4,632 as no new fatalities were reported on Saturday, it said.

The overall confirmed cases in China had reached 82,735 by Saturday, including 1,041 patients who were still being treated, 77,062 people who were discharged after recovery, and 4,632 people who died of the disease. The NHC said the total number of imported cases climbed to 1,575.

Another 44 new asymptomatic cases were reported on Saturday, the NHC said, adding that 999 asymptomatic cases, including 186 from abroad, were still under medical observation. Asymptomatic cases refer to people who are tested positive for the coronavirus but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat. They are infectious and pose a risk of spreading to others.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman on Friday denied any cover up and accused the U.S. of attempting to divert public attention.

“I want to emphasise that the revision of the data regarding infectious disease is an internationally accepted practice,” Zhao told a media briefing, defending the sharply upward revision of figures. He said in the early stage of the outbreak there were some late reports, omissions, and inaccurate information. “But there has never been any concealment, and we’ll never allow any concealment,” Zhao said.