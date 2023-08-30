HamberMenu
Cipher case | Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's judicial remand extended till September 13

In the case of the missing cipher, a classified state document that Mr. Khan had waved during a political rally last year, a special court extended the judicial remand of the former Pakistan PM till September 13

August 30, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - Islamabad

PTI
File photo of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. A special court on August 30, 2023 extended the judicial remand of Mr. Khan till September 13.

File photo of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. A special court on August 30, 2023 extended the judicial remand of Mr. Khan till September 13. | Photo Credit: PTI

A special court on Wednesday (August 30) extended till September 13 the judicial remand of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in a case related to the alleged disclosure of state secrets.

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, who arrived at Attock jail in Punjab to conduct the hearing, issued the decision in the case of the missing cipher, a classified state document that Mr. Khan had waved during a political rally ahead of his ouster from office last year.

The hearing of the case took place at the Attock District Jail following approval by the Law Ministry amid security concerns expressed by the Interior Ministry.

Authorities decided on Tuesday to hold the hearing of the case inside the Attock district jail where Mr. Khan has been kept since August 5 after his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case.

Mr. Khan’s sentence was suspended by a two-member Bench of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, but he was not allowed to walk free, as the judge hearing the cipher case ordered to keep him in prison and produce him for hearing.

According to Geo News report, Judge Zulqernain extended judicial remand till September 13, meaning that Mr. Khan will remain in jail.

