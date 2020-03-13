International

Chinese official claims U.S. behind outbreak

Zhao Lijian, a Foreign Ministry spokesman, made the assertion on Twitter.

A Chinese official has suggested that the U.S. Army may have brought the deadly virus into China, without providing any evidence to support his claim.

Zhao Lijian, a Foreign Ministry spokesman, made the assertion on Twitter late on Thursday, echoing similar conspiracy theories proliferating on Chinese social media that blame the U.S. for the pandemic.

Mr. Zhao posted a video of the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testifying before Congress that some Americans who were believed to have died from the flu were posthumously diagnosed with COVID-19. “CDC was caught on the spot. When did patient zero begin in U.S.? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals?” Mr. Zhao tweeted. “It might be U.S. Army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! U.S. owe us an explanation!”

Mr. Zhao doubled-down on Friday, tweeting an article that he said showed “further evidence that the virus originated in the US”.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Twitter
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 13, 2020 10:03:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/chinese-official-claims-us-behind-outbreak/article31063074.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY